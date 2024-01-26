Jurgen Klopp sparked a range of emotions within Liverpool fans this week when he announced in an emotional club interview that he will be leaving the club after eight-and-a-half years in charge.

The German manager, who has guided the Reds to Premier League and Champions League titles since he joined in 2015, admitted he is 'running out of energy' and will step back from his position at the end of the 2023/24 season. He has also urged fans to get behind the team more than ever as they push for glory together for the last time.

While the world digests the news that Klopp is leaving Liverpool, there is the looming likelihood that Mohamed Salah could also follow him out the door this summer. The Egyptian's future has been heavily debated for months now following Saudi Arabia's intense pursuit of his signature last year, but with the boss calling time on his era at Anfield, there's a high chance Salah could see this as his time to move on as well.

With just 18 months left on his contract, Liverpool were preparing to replace Salah sooner or later. A number of names have been thrown into the mix but Spanish outlet Nacional has reported that Klopp himself has made a 'request' to the club for who should be brought in ahead of next season.

Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo has reportedly been identified as the 'chosen one' to replace Salah, who has decided that 'the time has come to leave' Merseyside (via Football365).

The club believe the 22-year-old Japanese international is 'the most similar there is to Salah' and Klopp is 'convinced' he can 'become as good' as the Liverpool's legendary winger.

