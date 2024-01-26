Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are far from the reason he's leaving Liverpool.

Klopp announced the bombshell news that e will depart his role as Anfield boss after more than eight years in charge. During that time, the Reds have restored themselves back among the European elite and have won six major trophies. A sixth Champions League was added to the trophy cabinet in 2019 while Klopp ended Liverpool's 30-year wait for a league title the following year.

The news has been a seismic shock throughout the Premier League and the rest of football with Klopp widely regarded as one of the best managers in the world. Owners FSG have operated on a self-sustainable basis, which has meant that spending in transfer windows has not matched many of their rivals.

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique claimed: "I think something has happened that has to do with the spending, maybe the ownership, that he has got tired of it, keeping fighting every single year to sign the players he deserves in the team."

However, Klopp declared that he's always respected FSG's mantra and pinned near misses on silverware - including twice finishing runners-up in the Premier League and Champions League - can be blamed on himself.

The Liverpool manager said: "I’m not in that mood. In an ideal world, the best moments are still to come.

"I’m not in that mood, there are so many moments and I’ll probably mention the wrong one because I’m not prepared. I have no regrets, a lot of special memories, we are here to answer your questions.

"We can clarify things, speak about; I saw only this morning, surprisingly when it came out Jose Enrique - who I like a lot and has a big Liverpool heart - says whatever I say, it’s still about FSG and I can tell you it’s not.

"It would be so easy in this job to just blame the owners [and say] we would have won more trophies if FSG spend more.

"Was I always happy with each second what we did? No. But i was absolutely fine and this club is different because we built two stands which will last forever. They will last forever if there is not an earthquake. The stadium is wonderful.

"We built this AXA Training Centre, which is wonderful and will stay for the next 30, 40, 50 years. We did what we did properly. We did it the Liverpool way, which I love. When we didn’t win [the Premier League] with 97 points, when we didn’t win the Champions League final, it had nothing to do with one player was not in or we just spend more.