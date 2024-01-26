Jurgen Klopp's announcement that he is stepping down from his managerial role at Liverpool at the end of the season is a huge blow, but their next manager may have already been chosen.

Klopp, who joined the club in late 2015, has overseen an incredible transformation at Anfield and the news of his departure has shocked the footballing world. With so many great memories to look back on, many have already looking to the next man who will walk through the door.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier this season, we reported that former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso has a special clause inserted into his Bayer Leverkusen contract that stipulates that he may leave in the summer for one of three clubs: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that it isn't an official clause but more of a 'gentleman's agreement' which he would agree with the club, but it paints a promising picture for the Reds. "There is nothing official for other clubs to trigger — I’m told it’s just a gentleman’s agreement between Alonso and the Leverkusen board.

"Alonso was on the list of some clubs this summer, but Leverkusen insisted he was staying, but that they would let him go to a top, top club in the future," the transfer expert wrote for his Daily Briefing back in November. "Alonso will be the one with the final decision, and he will make that decision in the summer, but there is no normal release clause, so it’s about convincing Alonso, rather than paying a formal release clause to Leverkusen." As it stands, the Spaniard is the odds-on favourite at 13/8 to take over and his Leverkusen side have been in fantastic form this season. Currently unbeaten and top of the Bundesliga, they have progressed deep in all competitions so far and have a huge second half of the season to contend to as glory beckons. His ability to play a high-pressing and high-intensity approach will no doubt be an attractive quality that clearly matches the club's ethos.

He also spoke out on a potential move to Liverpool ahead of his side's clash with Borussia Monchengladbach tomorrow, Alonso addressed the reports linking him with being the next Liverpool manager - and he refused to rule himself out of a potential move. "I have huge respect and admiration for Jurgen." He began.

Advertisement

Advertisement