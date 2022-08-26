An injury crisis in midfield has forced a rethink of Liverpool’s business this window.

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Liverpool 'are working' on adding to his squad before the transfer window closes.

The Reds initially claimed that their summer business had concluded with the signing of Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen on June 19.

However, an injury crisis in midfield has forced a rethink that could see a fresh face arrive at Kirkby before Thursday evening's deadline.

Asked about that possibility, Klopp replied: "I don’t know.

"We are actually working constantly on these things, sometimes too expensive, sometimes not the right player, sometimes the situation changes.

"We are working and will see if something will happen or not, I don’t know."

It is possible that Liverpool's stance has softened in part because of a disappointing start to the new Premier League season.

Having started with draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace, the Reds made it three games without a win as they were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The latter game saw arguments breaking out on the pitch between the players, most notably Virgil van Dijk and James Milner.

Of that situation, Klopp said: "I was a pretty emotional player in my time and I had with my best friends these situations on the pitch.

"Especially nowadays with the cameras it looks more serious than it is so no problem."

The German also spoke about his desire to quickly get Liverpool back on track, starting against Bournemouth on Saturday.

He continued: "My job, my job is to put things right. I could learn a lot in my life when things didn’t go well.

"It is not my favourite situation but I like it as well, it is part of the job, to regroup, not that we are not a group but to find the perfect way together again, to fight the outside world.