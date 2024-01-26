Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan with Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan has refused to put a timescale on appointing a replacement for Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds manager delivered the seismic news that he'll be departing Anfield at the end of the season. Klopp has been a revelation since taking charge in October 2015, guiding the club to six major trophies - including a sixth Champions League and maiden Premier League title - with Liverpool now back among the European elite.

Now Fenway Sports Group have the monumental task of replacing Klopp. The likes of former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso and Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi have been tipped to land the role.

However, Hogan - who spoke to the media at a press conference alongside Klopp - insisted that the Reds' recruitment drive will be done in private and there'll be no further updates until a decision has been made.

Hogan said: "We will go through that process and it’s something we will do in private that will be done with the people who are here, our ownership. Mike Gordon (FSG president), in particular, will be part of that process.

"When get to a place where we have further news, we can discuss it at that point but it’s not going to be something that’s running commentary. We prefer to operate [on a basic of] when to talk about things, we will. We won’t talk about other people, we won’t get into the name game. This is an announcement that we and Jurgen are making. After today, we are focused on the campaign ahead, the opportunity we have, competing on four fronts and making the 2023-24 campaign something that supporters can look back on with enjoyment.

"From our perspective, I wouldn’t want to set an expectation because it’s a process we need to go through. It’s a process we have gone through in the past.

"The way we operate as a club is to ensure we go through all the information, all of the data, all our proper due diligence and then will make a decision and make an announcement, I understand the question but I can’t commit to a timeline. It will go on in the background and you can be sure we will be doing everything we possibly can to make best decision for the football club.