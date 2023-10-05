The Liverpool manager is ready to put the weekend loss against Tottenham behind them as they face Union SG in the Europa League.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claims his side are ready to ‘strike back’ after what was a hugely frustrating and controversial weekend in the Premier League.

Joel Matip’s 96th minute own goal condemned his side to a tight 2-1 defeat against Tottenham on Saturday evening, but that moment was just the tip of the iceberg as Klopp saw both Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota sent off, and Luis Diaz have a perfectly legitimate goal ruled out for offside.

In the days since, VAR controversy has been at an all-time high with the PGMOL eventually releasing audio from the refereeing and VAR team which revealed them making the error for Diaz’s goal - which has only gone on to frustrate fans further.

Klopp’s programme notes were released today online ahead of the game and the Liverpool manager stated his side are ready to strike back after what was a frustrating weekend in the Premier League.

“Yes, the result did not go our way. Yes, some of the situations went against us. But as a team and as a club there was so much to take away that we can build on. This is our responsibility and we take it so, so seriously. Tonight gives us a chance to strike back – not because it is Union SG but because this is the first time we will play since suffering a setback – so it makes sense that we do everything that we can to do this.

“Once again we will use the squad in the best way that we can for this particular fixture, but whichever team I pick will carry that responsibility onto the pitch. We want a good result for ourselves, we want a good result because it would help us in the group and we want a good result for our supporters.

“There is more than enough motivation and more than enough incentive so we should use both as much as we possibly can.”

The Reds began their group strongly with a 3-1 away win over LASK, thanks to goals from Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.