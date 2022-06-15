Jurgen Klopp knows his next Liverpool transfer priority after Darwin Nunez signing

Liverpool may now turn their attention to outgoings, with the likes of Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain linked with Bayern Munich, Leeds United and Aston Villa respectively.

The obligatory signing photos have been snapped, first interviews completed.

Darwin Nunez is now officially a Liverpool player after his arrival from Benfica was announced on Tuesday night.

Indeed, it had been in the offing for a decent period. Excitement among Kopites had been building.

The £85 million fee the Reds could eventually pay will be a club record. Jurgen Klopp doesn’t splash that sort of cash unless he’s convinced it will make a marked difference.

Virgil van Dijk, purchased for £75 million from Southampton in January 2018, and Alisson Becker - bought for £68 million six months later from AS Roma - paid off emphatically.

Liverpool have won every trophy possible since, with the pair the bedrock of the starting XI.

Liverpool pair Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Yet Van Dijk and Allison’s purchases were funded by the £142 million sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

Liverpool don’t pay substantial fees carelessly. The majority of funds have got to be often got to be recuperated. Owners Fenway Sports Group preach a mantra of prudence.

That’s why Klopp’s focus is likely to turn to outgoings and recouping funds to the Anfield coffers.

Of course, the expected exit of Sadio Mane will retrieve a significant amount.

The Reds have already rebuffed two bids from Bayern Munich as they hold out for £42 million.

Mane has a year remaining on his Anfield contract. It’s reported the German giants are lining up a third offer and personal terms have already been agreed upon.

Who could leave Liverpool?

In addition, Liverpool have several fringe players who could be offloaded.

Yet Klopp will be aware that, if his side want to launch another four-pronged assault, having gone agonisingly close to a quadruple in the 2021-22 season, they cannot have depleted numbers.

While there is a healthy crop of fledgling youngsters coming through the ranks, they need to be complemented by senior players when given chances.

Takumi Minamino’s two-and-a-half-year stay has been a mixed bag. The Japan international has failed to break into Klopp’s first-team plans but without his goals, the Carabao Cup and FA Cup would not adorn the Anfield trophy cabinet.

Minamino finished the club’s top scorer in both competitions.

The 27-year-old has been valued at £17 million, with Leeds United, Wolves, Southampton and Monaco linked.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain failed to make a single Premier League appearance in the final three months, despite being fully fit.

With a year left on his deal, Liverpool may choose to cash in on him. They’re already well-stocked in midfield.

Takumi Minamino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are on the Liverpool fringes. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Neco Williams could also command a sizeable fee of around £15 million. In truth, it's difficult to see the Wales international usurping Trent Alexander-Arnold for the right-back role.

Williams is a fine player in his own right, though. He displayed by helping Fulham to win the Championship title during his loan spell in the second half of the season - and then played a key role as Wales qualified for their first World Cup since 1958.

With speculation over Calvin Ramsey's potential arrival from Aberdeen also swirling, that may block Williams' pathway further. Joe Gomez and the versatile James Milner can provide cover if required on the right-hand side of defence.

Nat Phillips may continue to be courted by AFC Bournemouth after helping them to Premier League promotion.

A return to the Cherries could be another loan, although Liverpool would still demand some sort of fee. They banked £1.75 million in total from his successful stint on the south coast last term.

Then there is forgotten man Ben Davies. Signed amid a defensive crisis from Preston North End in January 2020, he has yet to make an outing for the Reds.

Davies spent 2021-22 on loan at Sheffield United but managed only 22 appearances. He has three years remaining on his Anfield contract.

Liverpool may not full garner the whole fee that they'd paid for Nunez.