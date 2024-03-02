Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has addressed the Premier League title race and maintained that his side will continue to find a way to win games.

Liverpool's form has been exemplary across competitions, winning six of their last seven including winning the EFL Cup at Wembley. Their only defeat came at the hands of Arsenal who re-joined the three-way title race with Klopp's side and Manchester City.

Speaking ahead of his side's clash with Nottingham Forest this weekend, Klopp has backed his squad's ability to keep managing positive results despite their injury issues and that they will keep trying to find a way to win.

"We're only one above Man City and two ahead of Arsenal but 60 points is a statement for this level. But stay there and we probably don't get Champions League, so let's go. Two years ago we had stronger squad situation [because of injuries] we could make changes for each competition. You cannot really compare but what it showed us we can fight for everything. Win something, some people are happy, others say it wasn't enough.

"The results are incredibly important but I wouldn't say it was a response to the Arsenal result. Arsenal were good, we weren't as good as we could have been, that can happen. If you can only reach your targets by winning all your games then that is tough. You have to use the lesser good things as much as you use the good things.

"We never used that [loss] and say 'we have to show we're not as bad as that night'. Not at all. It was the Brentford game we knew the situation became more tricky [because of injuries]. We found a solution for Luton, found a way, won it impressively and it was the same with the final...Southampton...we'll try the same in Nottingham."

