Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed there is one significant difference between his side and the one from two years ago who won two trophies in their quadruple attempt.

The current campaign is mirroring the success of the 2021/22 season which saw Klopp's side lift the Carabao Cup before going onto secure the FA Cup before falling painfully short in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Having just secured the EFL Cup, they are still on course for multiple trophy successes. However, the league title race is a three-way battle with Arsenal and Manchester City, the Europa League features strong sides such as Bayer Leverkusen and the FA Cup quarter-finals see them face Manchester United at Old Trafford - which demonstrates the difficulty of the task that lies ahead.

When asked about the difference between the two seasons, Klopp gave a definitive answer, citing that their improved squad depth is the reason why he feels more comfortable this time around. "Much more comfortable squad situation as far as I remember it" Klopp responded.

"We can make massive changes between the competitions. I’m pretty sure it was a completely different squad situation, so that made it different. We didn’t know we could win tight games in cup competitions [this season] but you cannot really compare it, it showed us that you can fight for everything. Then you win something, some people will be happy with that, some will tell you it’s not enough, for us it [2021/22] was a successful season, and let’s hope we can make a successful season out of this one."