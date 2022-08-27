Liverpool boss hails his side after Anfield hammering and offers an update on Harvey Elliott’s fitness.

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool were out to prove a point before putting nine past Bournemouth at Anfield.

The Reds came into their meeting with Scott Parker's side under intense scrutiny after failing to win any of their first three league games this season.

However, they consigned that poor start to history, matching the Premier League's record victory in thumping the Cherries 9-0.

And Klopp admits the result and performance were all the more pleasing given the questions that had been asked of his team in the build-up.

"We had to prove a point for us. We were not happy with the way we played," he said.

"We had good moments in nearly all the games where we showed things which we are strong at and other things we had to improve.

"We just have to give the game a proper direction that is why I love the start today so much.

"We really didn’t hesitate, we didn't hold anything back, we just went into the game full flying.

"In the end it was the perfect football afternoon for us, a lot of different goalscorers, wonderful goals, fantastic situations, and we all know we needed something like that."

The only potential downside of a remarkable afternoon on Merseyside came with the half-time withdrawal of the impressive Harvey Elliott.

But Klopp also had good news on that front, insisting the Englishman is not a fresh injury concern.

He added: "Harvey felt [something] just a little bit, in no other game would we have taken him off.

"But being 5-0 up, we thought if that's not the moment then the moment will never come again.