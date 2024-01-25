Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hailed defender Jarell Quansah for his development this season and claimed that he has been their defensive transfer solution from the summer.

Quansah, 20, came into the first team squad this season as a back-up option at centre-back after the club decided to focus on midfield signings instead. Since then, he's been a revelation and has made more of an impact that any Liverpool fan expected. Over the course of 17 appearances in total, he's started 12 games across every competition and looked extremely assured despite his limited senior experience.

Prior to this season, he played just 16 times for Bristol Rovers which demonstrates his brief experience at senior level. However, with Joel Matip out injured, he has enjoyed plenty of minutes and proven to the fans, and Klopp, that he is ready to be a part of the squad - and the Liverpool boss praised him as a 'proper part of the squad' and that he has become their transfer solution to the centre-back from the summer.

"I liked him from the first moment I saw him." He began. "It's quite special how calm he is on the ball. We got asked a lot about signing a new centre-half and we were obviously thinking about that as well, it's not that we ignore potential issues. But when we saw him, it was clear that we will not go for it, that we had our own solution.

"It was all about when he would be ready for adult football because in that position, each challenge is a reality check. You might be the best in your age group but it means nothing in that adult world because you have strong opponents who know the dark arts, I didn't expect him to be ready that quick, that's true. But the pre-season was super positive. Because of his development he is obviously now a proper part of the squad and he plays an important role and last night again he was really good."