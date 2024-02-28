Jurgen Klopp celebrates Liverpool's Carabao Cup win. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

With their first trophy safely in the cabinet after a stunning Carabao Cup final win, Liverpool are making excellent progress in turning Jurgen Klopp's final season into the perfect swan-song. The Reds are chasing down as much silverware as possible, with the main focus on their chances of winning another Premier League title.

Last month, the boss dropped the bombshell that he will stepping down at the end of the 2023/24 season, calling time on an iconic, game-changing tenure as manager. The club released an honest and emotional interview with Klopp, who explained his decision to leave Anfield comes as he feels he is 'running out of energy' to do the job.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take."

Klopp also insisted that his time to say a proper farewell will come but the priority right now is achieving as much as possible together for one last time. The Reds remain involved in three tournaments after their Carabao Cup triumph, so there is no time to lose in pushing for the next trophy. However, once the adrenaline of challenging for these titles wears off, the reality of Klopp's departure will start to properly sink in.

One of the biggest questions remains whether Liverpool fans will see the 56-year-old at another club in the not so distant future. A lot of loose links over recent weeks have toyed with the idea of Klopp returning to Germany in some capacity. Now, in the wake of the news that Thomas Tuchel will be sacked this summer, Klopp has been tipped to take over at Bayern Munich.

The bookmakers have named the Stuttgart-born boss as one of the leading names to take over from Tuchel. Klopp is down as the second favourite, behind only Xabi Alonso, who Liverpool are of course considering for themselves.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Klopp, who took charge of Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund prior to his move to Merseyside in 2015, revealed in his interview that if he was asked right now, he would not manage another club.

"But you don't know obviously as I've never had this situation. But I do know definitely I will never manage a different club in England than Liverpool. It is impossible," he said. "I will find something else to do. But I will not manage a club or country for at least a year."