Liverpool have a poor record when it comes to early kick-offs in recent years.

The issue of fixture scheduling reared it’s head during Liverpool’s press conference with Jurgen Klopp, as the Reds are set to feature in the early slot after the international break.

Klopp’s side travel to Wolves in the early Saturday afternoon kick-off and it’s historically been a topic to avoid when around the Liverpool manager.

In the past, it has caused a great deal of stress for the boss, who has called it out on several occasions, and looking at the figures from his time at the club - he does have a point.

Klopp was quizzed over the early kick-off and he responded in typcial Klopp-fashion: “It’s not a problem if you have a week [to prepare]. The problem is the lack of recovery time. We have four international breaks until March.

“Two of them we have 12.30 kick offs. This is a joke. We had players in South America! The TV channel has a different name but nothing changes at all, they don’t give a....about it.”

Since joining the club in 2015, no other side in the league have had more 12:30pm kick-offs in the league than Liverpool, who have totalled 12 during that time - with eight of those coming away from home.

The next closest team is Tottenham with six, and it’s been somewhat of a bogey slot for the Reds with fans often quick to take a deep breath before making any bold pre-match predictions.

In fact, they had a dismal record last season with kick-offs at that time; Liverpool had six Premier League games in that slot last season and won none of them, taking three points out of a possible 18.

Last season, that very trend continued following the 7-0 demolition of Manchester United in the league; they headed to face a struggling Bournemouth side the game after but Klopp’s side fell to a disappointing one-goal defeat at the Vitality on the day, and there was a clear drop-off in performance from that prior result over United which was supremely frustrating for fans to see.