Chelsea made the decision to sack Thomas Tuchel on Tuesday, but what does Jurgen Klopp think of the now unemployed German?

Jurgen Klopp has already issued his verdict on Thomas Tuchel amid Chelsea’s sacking decision.

Tuchel was sacked by the Blues on Wednesday after 20 months in charge, despite the German winning the Champions League at Stamford Bridge.

During Tuchel’s reign, Chelsea have largely struggled in the Premier League, though there were mitigating factors last season, with the Blues’ season suffering a major disruption due to issues over the club’s ownership.

This season, Chelsea have spent a record figure to improve their squad, but they have struggled in the early stages of the Premier League season, and they lost their Champions League opener to Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night.

Again, there is context to the poor start, with Chelsea losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen over the summer, while forwards Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku were also allowed to leave.

The Blues signed Kalidou Koulibaly to replace Rudiger, and he hasn’t found it easy to get to grips with the Premier League so far, while a replacement for Christensen - Wesley Fofana - wasn’t signed until deadline day.

There were other signings, with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang snapped up, albeit the latter is yet to play many minutes.

But Tuchel had questioned the building of his squad somewhat, and after Tuesday night’s defeat to Zagreb, he spoke of how ‘everything is missing’ from his Chelsea squad.

He was sacked the following morning, and to mixed reaction.

What we do know is that Liverpool boss Klopp is particularly keen on his fellow German.

Speaking back in February, Klopp said of Tuchel: “His way is really exceptional. He is an outstanding coach and outstanding manager.”

Before last season’s FA Cup final, Klopp was also asked to sum up Tuchel in one word, saying: “One word is difficult, he’s a..... world-class coach.”