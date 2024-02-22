Liverpool become first team in Europe to reach goalscoring record after Luton win

Liverpool powered to another victory last night by putting four goals past Luton Town - and reached an incredible milestone in the process.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

To still be fighting on all four fronts is an achievement within itself, although it will mean nothing if the club walk away empty handed at the end of the season. However, there are two reasons why they've been so successful. Firstly, their squad rotation has been the key to success; their summer business perfectly reinvigorated the squad and they broke a Premier League record last night as Andy Robertson’s assist was the 21st goal contribution by a Liverpool sub in the league this season.

While the squad depth has helped thrust them into a fantastic position at this stage of the season, goals have been the real currency of success. Mohamed Salah has been as brilliant as ever, but we've seen strong improvements from Diogo Jota and Darwin Núñez with every attacker playing their part - but their front five has now reached a milestone that betters all teams in Europe.

Last night's goals meant that with Salah (19), Jota (14), Núñez (13), Cody Gakpo (11), and Luis Díaz (10), Liverpool are now the first club in Europe's big-five leagues to have five players reach 10+ goals in all competitions this season. It's the earliest a Liverpool side have managed this feat, with the only other two times they managed the feat earlier was when they were in the second tier in 1893-94 (32nd game) and 1895-96 (24th) - according to Opta.