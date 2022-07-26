All the latest Liverpool news and transfer rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men prepare to return to competitive action.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have just one friendly remaining before they take on Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The start of the Premier League season is now in sight, and Liverpool will be desperate to make a fast start to the new campaign.

Darwin Nunez, who has already scored his first hat-trick, should help, and as the excitement builds, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Transfer update

Liverpool’s transfer business may be totally finished ahead of the new season.

“It seems that way, but even with the outgoings, there might not be any more,” Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GiveMeSport.

“I think Jurgen Klopp is pretty satisfied with the business that they’ve done, and the speed at which they’ve done that business.

“They’ve effectively got everything sorted ahead of their pre-season, and they’ll just be gelling, I guess.”

Bellingham latest

Liverpool are very unlikely to be able to land Jude Bellingham this season.

Journalist Uli Köhler explained Borussia Dortmund’s stance on Sky Sports News.

“They [Borussia Dortmund] will put everything into keeping him. He’s an incredible player,” he said.

“Whoever is joining Dortmund – they say what a player is Jude Bellingham. This guy is so young and so good.

“He is the future of the England national team but also, Dortmund are hoping he’s the future of Borussia Dortmund. They will battle – they will go all in to keep him.”

Werner latest

Liverpool once appeared close to wrapping up a deal for Timo Werner before Chelsea jumped in to complete a deal.

Fast-forward a couple of years and it’s now being reported Werner could be loaned out amid interest from Juventus and Newcastle United.

“A move to Liverpool instead [of Chelsea] could have helped him fulfil his potential,” Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside.