The latest Liverpool news and rumours on Monday.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool will be aiming for another charge towards the Premier League title as they prepare for the 2022/23 season.

The Reds narrowly lost out to Manchester City last term and have been hard at work this summer under Jurgen Klopp as they look to mount another push for top spot.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their most eye-catching addition of the transfer window is attacker Darwin Nunez, who scored 34 goals in all competitions in the last campaign for Benfica.

Here is a look at all the latest news coming out to Anfield today:

Firmino a wanted man

Juventus are reportedly trying to sign Roberto Firmino.

The attacker, 30, has scored 98 goals in 327 games since making the £29m move to Merseyside from Hoffenheim back in 2015.

Italian news outlet TuttoMercatoWeb claim Liverpool ‘will consider’ cashing in on him.

Midfielder could leave

Youngster Tyler Morton could be heading out on loan to get some experience under his belt.

The midfielder, 19, has made nine first-team appearances so far in his career.

The Sun claim Blackburn Rovers are ‘favourites’ to land his signature and hope to clinch a deal this week. However, League One club Oxford United are also interested.

Bellingham to sign next year?

Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham has been a hit since moving to Germany.

His name is always being linked with a return to his native country though.