The former Liverpool striker has discussed Florian Wirtz’s expected move to Anfield.

Karl-Heinz Riedle has insisted that Florian Wirtz will be a ‘huge hit’ at Liverpool.

The Reds have finally made a breakthrough with Bayer Leverkusen to sign the attacking midfielder. Liverpool will pay £100 million but it could rise to £116 million with add-ons, which would be a British transfer record.

Wirtz will arrive at Anfield with a reputation as one of the best prospects in Europe. Aged 22, he has scored 58 goals and recorded 65 assists in 197 appearances for Leverkusen. In the 2023-24 campaign, he played an instrumental role in helping Die Werkself win their maiden Bundesliga title, along with the DfB-Pokal. The only game that Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen lost was at the hands of Atalanta in the Europa League final.

Wirtz is also a regular for the German national team. Bayern Munich were the frontrunners to sign Wirtz, while Manchester City were also keen. But Liverpool leapfrogged above the pair, with the former Cologne man attracted by the prospect of playing for Arne Slot’s Premier League champions.

What’s been said

Riedle spent two years at Anfield between 1997-1999. And the former Germany international - who also represented SS Lazio, Borussia Dortmund and Fulham during his career - is adamant Liverpool are getting not only a player with quality off the ball but someone will to do the other side of the game.

Speaking to BILD, ex-striker Riedle said: "Even in my time, Liverpool were cool. Jürgen Klopp has transformed the club into something completely new. Liverpool has so much quality up front; it's a gift for any number 10 to be able to play in this team. Florian Wirtz has outstanding playing potential, and on top of that, he's strong in tackling, which will help him in England. Florian is now taking a big step in his career. He will be a huge hit with the fans and his style of play."

Bayern stance

Bayern have long poached the best Bundesliga talents to the Allianz Arena. In recent years, the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Mario Gotze, Joshua Kimmich, Mats Hummels, Serge Gnabry and Konrad Laimer could not resist the lure of the Bavarian behemoth. Wirtz’s former Leverkusen team-mate Jonathan Tah made the switch to Bayern this summer.

But Wirtz opted against staying in his homeland and has opted for a fresh challenge at Liverpool. Bayern director for sport, Max Eberl said via German newspaper SV: "I don't know if we could have paid the price that Liverpool now apparently has to pay, It was clear, the entire club communicated, that the player was outstanding. And that we could very well have imagined him moving to FC Bayern. Now he's decided differently, even though the talks were very good. Everyone was at the table. But Florian decided otherwise. That's how it is in the transfer market.

"In the first step, you say, 'Damn it.' But one door closes, another opens. Now we'll reposition ourselves for the future. Florian will make his way at Liverpool. Now we're trying to find another outstanding player who will be successful with us."