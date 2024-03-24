Liverpool star reveals frustration as former England boss lives out Anfield dream
Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai had admitted he was left frustrated by Hungary’s performance in their friendly win against against Turkey.
The Reds midfielder played the entire 90 minutes and got the only goal of the game as his side continued their preparations for this summer’s European Championships in Germany with a narrow win at a sold-out Puskas Arena. However, despite coming out on the right side of the result, Szoboszlai admitted he ‘lost his head’ during the game as his side continued to click throughout a disjointed display.
He told M4 Sport: “It’s team stuff, personal stuff, I don’t really want to inform the outside world. We didn’t approach things or we approached things [the way they wanted to) but things were not clicking (together). I lost my head a little bit and had a few frustrations, but my teammates were there beside me and they helped me. Just like I help them. So, we did it (win the game) as a team once again.”
Hungary are back in action on Tuesday night when they host Kosovo.
Eriksson lives out Liverpool dream
Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has described taking charge of Liverpool legends side as ‘a memory for life’.
The Swede admitted managing Liverpool was a lifelong ambition of his when he revealed he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier this year. That ambition was realised on Saturday when a Reds legends side overcame their Ajax counterparts with Eriksson in the home dugout. After watching the likes of Steven Gerrard, Fernando Torres and Daniel Agger help his side claim a 4-2 win at Anfield, Eriksson, who took charge of England between 2001 and 2006 revealed just how much the game meant to him.
Speaking after the game, he said: "I think everybody was a winner today and it was beautiful, absolutely fantastic, incredible - everything from You'll Never Walk Alone and the rest of the match, and a good win - we were 2-0 down and won 4-2. I was crying (during You'll Never Walk Alone). (It is) a memory for life."