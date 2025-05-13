Man City defender Kyle Walker has commented on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s decision to leave Liverpool for Real Madrid.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyle Walker has insisted that Trent Alexander-Arnold would not have made the decision to leave Liverpool lightly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His decision to do so has rankled sections of supporters. When he came off the bench in last Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal, Alexander-Arnold was hit by boos and jeers from portions of the crowd and they continued when he was in possession of the ball. Kopites are frustrated that Alexander-Arnold is leaving for a major European rival for no transfer fee.

But having played for England with the 26-year-old, Walker has insisted that Alexander-Arnold would have had ‘sleepless nights’ deciding on his future because of his love for the club and city. However, the challenge of moving to Madrid after winning every major trophy with Liverpool, including a second Premier League title this season. proved too tempting.

Walkers comments on Trent Alexander-Arnold move

Speaking on The Kyle Walker Podcast, the defender - currently on loan at AC Milan from Manchester City - said: “He would have had very long, sleepless nights on what he had to do for his career. The servant he has been for the club, for the trophies he has won, the player he has become, me personally, you have to say thank you and wish him all the best on his next chapter.

“When Real Madrid come knocking at the door, there are not many people who would turn that down. For Trent, it would have been a very tough decision because I know the love that he has for not just the club but the city. Maybe he feels he has achieved what he wants to achieve at his boyhood club, he has won every trophy you can do and he wants a new test and chapter. You have to wish him all the best and hopefully he goes and produces what he has produced at Real Madrid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is going to be pressure to sign for this team. It's not just about playing football, it's about the whole package on and off the field and I’m sure with his character as I know him from being in the international squad, he can do that. He has got his good mate Jude [Bellingham] there, who will guide him in the right way and I'd love to see a Scouser with a Spanish accent.”

What Arne Slot said on Alexander-Arnold boos

On the boos Alexander-Arnold received, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot said: “I think if you clap it is not as loud as if you boo, but I didn’t count the amount of people booing and the ones that clapped for him. Like I said, they have the right to express their opinion. I think the first thing they did is give credit to Steven Gerrard one more time for the player he has been for this club.

“Then they sung for Conor Bradley, who deserved that completely because he played great [for] 60 or 70 minutes long – although he had to block the cross for the 2-1, but I will tell him [that] this week. He played really well and then afterwards, if you tell me 60/40, 50/50, 40/60, I don’t know – but what I do know is clapping is not as loud as booing.”