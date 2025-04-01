Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly reached the latter stages of discussions with Real Madrid.

Wayne Rooney has weighed in on the current conundrum involving Trent Alexander-Arnold and boyhood club Liverpool.

Over recent months, the right-back’s future at Anfield has been cast into serious doubt. News broke last week reporting that Alexander-Arnold had entered the final negotiation stages with Real Madrid over a move at the end of the season.

Fans and professionals alike have been dissecting the vice-captain’s pending exit. From supporters’ disappointment to the burning question of why his contract has been allowed to run down, Alexander-Arnold has been one of the biggest transfer talking points.

Wayne Rooney says Alexander-Arnold backlash is ‘unfair’

Some fans have taken the news a lot worse than others. Many have claimed that the manner of his exit has tarnished his legacy at the club, while one supporter even filmed himself burning an Alexander-Arnold shirt and uploaded the clip to social media.

Rooney, who also left his boyhood club Everton for further opportunities during his career, has branded the Alexander-Arnold criticism as unfair, especially as Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are also approaching the end of their terms.

“I feel like it is the fact he would be going on a free which has upset them the most, but that situation is down to Liverpool as well as Alexander-Arnold,” the ex-Manchester United and England forward said in his latest BBC Sport column.

“We don't know why his contract has been allowed to run down - or whether that is down to him or the club - but it is something Liverpool have done with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk this season too, and also in the past with Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino.

“No one seems to have said much about the other players letting their deals run down, just Alexander-Arnold. I think that's because he's a local lad, which feels a bit unfair. Alexander-Arnold has been an excellent servant to the club, so you can't begrudge him wanting to try something new.”

Could Trent Alexander-Arnold stay at Liverpool?

During his career, Rooney also had the opportunity to move to Spain during his peak years. Thanks to his superb performances at United, both Real Madrid and Barcelona had been showing interest in signing him, and the idea of the latter proved very tempting.

Rooney discussed how he had his mind set on a Barca switch but in the end, he stayed in Manchester. Despite his desire to play with the likes of Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta, plus Real Madrid’s discussions over a potential deal, the goalscorer opted for a new deal with United instead.

Rooney has admitted he would not be surprised if a similar situation happened with Alexander-Arnold. Nothing concrete has been confirmed between the defender and Real Madrid, meaning there is still time for talks to collapse or Liverpool’s No.66 to change his mind.

“Still, as I found out myself, just because there are talks over a transfer does not mean it will happen. It is well known that some United fans protested outside my house when they thought I was going to leave in 2010, but I'd agreed my new contract by then.

“Alexander-Arnold has not signed anything with Real yet and it would not surprise me if, even after all this speculation, he ends up staying at Anfield after all. A lot can happen before a contract is signed - as I know from experience.”

