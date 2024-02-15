Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly told Paris Saint-Germain that he wants to leave the club this summer as a free agent.

Mbappe, 25, has a deal with the club that expires this summer and he has revealed that he does not want to remain at the club after this season. Real Madrid are the favourites to secure his signature but Liverpool have remained as an interested party and potential destination.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Fabrizio Romano, who wrote on X, Mbappe has told the club president of his intentions. 'Kylian Mbappé has now informed PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi that he will LEAVE the club as free agent. The terms of the departure are yet to be fully agreed but he will LEAVE Paris in the summer — Kylian has yet to fulfil his commitments to the club.'

The Frenchman was close to joining Madrid in 2017 and 2022 but a move failed to materialise on both occasions. Liverpool were also interested in 2017 and previous quotes from his family in the past have shown their affliction for the Merseyside club have kept them in the race, alongside Madrid and the offers that will inevitably come from Saudi Arabia.