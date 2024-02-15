Kylian Mbappe confirms Paris Saint-Germain transfer decision amid Liverpool links
Kylian Mbappe has reportedly told Paris Saint-Germain that he wants to leave the club this summer as a free agent.
Mbappe, 25, has a deal with the club that expires this summer and he has revealed that he does not want to remain at the club after this season. Real Madrid are the favourites to secure his signature but Liverpool have remained as an interested party and potential destination.
According to Fabrizio Romano, who wrote on X, Mbappe has told the club president of his intentions. 'Kylian Mbappé has now informed PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi that he will LEAVE the club as free agent. The terms of the departure are yet to be fully agreed but he will LEAVE Paris in the summer — Kylian has yet to fulfil his commitments to the club.'
The Frenchman was close to joining Madrid in 2017 and 2022 but a move failed to materialise on both occasions. Liverpool were also interested in 2017 and previous quotes from his family in the past have shown their affliction for the Merseyside club have kept them in the race, alongside Madrid and the offers that will inevitably come from Saudi Arabia.
As a result of his proposed exit, it's said he will save PSG a lot of money as he currently costs them €200m. It seems that a move to Arsenal or Liverpool would mean both clubs breaking their wage structure which neither want to do. To do so brings upon it's own set of problems and Liverpool would probably have to depart with Mohamed Salah to push a move of that size over the line. Mbappe has featured 30 times for PSG in all competitions this season, scoring 31 goals and netted in PSG's first leg victory over Real Sociedad in the Champions League last night.