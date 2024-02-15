Liverpool are headed for a significant summer transfer window once they see out the 2023/24 season. Not only are they preparing to replace Jurgen Klopp but they have some major player decisions to make as well.

Following the heavy interest in Mohamed Salah last summer, the Reds will either need to cash in this year or agree new terms to avoid losing him for free next year. Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also out of contract in 2025, so important negotiations are required if Liverpool want to keep their key players.

As things stand, there are three players who will leave the club this June. Unless the Reds agree contract extensions between now and the summer, here is the latest on the trio who are set to depart as free agents in 2024.

Joël Matip

Liverpool were dealt a major blow at the end of 2023 when Joël Matip suffered an ACL injury, ruling him out of action for the remainder of the season. Not only are the Reds now without a key player in defence, the 32-year-old may well have had his final season at Anfield cut short.

Matip's contract has been ticking down and back in September, he expressed his desire to pen a new deal with a club he feels a player 'cant just leave'. After his injury, Klopp also hinted at an extension for the centre-back, given his unfortunate circumstances. The boss said he believes the club will 'show their class' and that Matip deserves to be offered a new deal, but admitted it is ultimately not his decision to make.

As things stands, no new deal has been signed and Matip is still set to leave the club in June when his current terms expire.

Thiago Alcantara

During the summer window, Thiago was the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia, as the SPL swept through the Premier League looking to add their recruitment drive. A number of contrasting reports emerged, first linking him to an exit from Anfield but then claiming he had turned down an offer to move away.

A recent update from 90min in December reported that Thiago wanted to come back from his injury and play a big role for the Reds this season, and potentially earn himself a new deal. The 32-year-old has made just one appearance this season, having seriously struggled with an ongoing hip injury. No new contract has been agreed at this point, meaning Thiago has just four months left before he leaves Liverpool.

Adrián

One of the more likely exits of the summer. Adrián signed an extension last summer to see him through the 2023/24 season but no new talks have been discussed over keeping him on any further.

The 37-year-old has been named on the bench multiple times this season but he has not played a match for Liverpool since they beat Manchester City in the Community Shield in July 2022.

