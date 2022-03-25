Kylian Mbappe appears to be getting a little tired over speculation surrounding his future amid ongoing links with Real Madrid and Liverpool.

The Frenchman is headed towards a Paris Saint-Germain exit this summer, out of contract and with no sign of him penning new terms.

Mbappe was the subject of a number of transfer bids from Real Madrid last summer ahead of the Spanish giants deciding to wait it out to get their prime target on a free this summer.

Los Blancos remain favourites to land Mbappe, especially given the France international followed them growing up.

But nothing is set in stone, and he recently confirmed that a decision has not been made just yet.

“No, no, I haven’t made my decision,” he said just over a month ago. “I think playing against Real Madrid changes a lot of things.

“Even if right now I’m free to do what I want, I’m not going to go speak to the opponent or do that kind of thing.

“I’m concentrated on beating Real Madrid and making the difference, after that we’ll see what happens.”

Liverpool have also been linked with Mbappe, and having linked up with the French national team this week, the 23-year-old has shown discontent over the speculation surrounding his future.

As captured on a video posted by the French National Team’s TV account, he said to teammate Paul Pogba in response to a question about his future: “I’m a little fed up.”

It seems Mbappe doesn’t want to do much more than finish his season at PSG before making a decision.

And that would suggest Real Madrid, Liverpool or any club pursuing him ahead of this summer may want to tread carefully.