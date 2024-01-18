Rumours continue to swirl around Kylian Mbappe's future as he nears the end of his contract with PSG.

Kylian Mbappé remains linked to Liverpool ahead of the summer transfer window. The French superstar has entered the final six months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and his future is one of the most speculated topics on the transfer market right now.

Recent reports have claimed that PSG have tabled an eye-watering new contract worth €100 million (£86m) per year in attempt to convince him to stay in the French capital. The club are eager to thwart the ongoing advances of Real Madrid, who have been on Mbappé's trail for a long time now.

However, while the money being discussed is more than certainly out of Liverpool's bracket, the rumours connecting the 25-year-old to Anfield continue to circulate. It seems the Reds also have something of an ace up their sleeve too, in the form of basketball legend LeBron James.

In an interview with GQ magazine, Mbappé revealed the nature of his relationship with the NBA star and admitted that he often goes to him for career advice.

When James joined forces with Fenway Sports Group in 2011, the deal gave him a minority stake in Liverpool Football Club. He is also a supporter of the Reds and his relationship with Mbappé has grown closer since both athletes signed with Liverpool's kit supplier Nike.

Discussing his link with James, Mbappé said: "He is much farther along in his career than I am and projects outside of sport have cemented his place as a sporting legend. Being able to ask for advice from inspiring figures like him provides an opportunity to adjust my plan and create my own approach that is as effective as possible in terms of helping young people today."

The forward, who is PSG's all-time top goalscorer, also briefly brushed on the talks of him moving club. Responding to a question about Lionel Messi and Neymar leaving Paris in move to the US and Saudi Arabia respectively, Mbappé admitted it was simply part of football and it will soon be his time to pursue a new path.