Latest on Virgil van Dijk £46.3 million Saudi Arabia transfer claim

A lot of rumours have been hanging over Virgil van Dijk’s future and whether it lies with Liverpool.

Virgil van Dijk has been a hot topic of conversation since his comments at Euro 2024. The Liverpool captain told the media that he would be ‘thinking carefully’ about his future following the Netherlands’ semi-final defeat to England.

With less than 12 months left on his contract at Anfield, the Reds captain has been thrust into the spotlight and speculation is rising over whether he will be leaving Merseyside this summer. The main narrative doing the rounds right now is a potential move to Saudi Arabia, with Van Dijk himself ‘green lighting’ a Public Investment Fund negotiator to approach Liverpool about a deal.

That was according to TEAMtalk, who reported that the Reds were indeed approached by the PIF and the two parties discussed the centre-back’s ‘possible farewell amount’, which has been quoted at €55 million (£46.3m).

The amount is reportedly viewed as ‘too high’ by the Saudi negotiator, who ‘wants to take a few days to internally evaluate their possible next actions’. The PIF are said to be ready to withdraw from negotiations if the asking price does not drop ‘drastically’.

The Liverpool Echo has since come back with an update on this report and essentially debunked the notion that the Saudi Pro League have entered talks over a reported £46.3 million transfer fee.

In their rolling transfer news coverage, Ian Doyle wrote: “Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk has become embroiled in all sorts of transfer rumourage in the last 24 hours, what with the chatter the Saudi Pro League want to snap him up for €55m. The Reds, though, have had no contact from Saudi Arabia over the player, never mind any actual solid bid.”

Van Dijk is at risk of leaving Liverpool for free next year, unless he is sold in the coming weeks or pens a new deal. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah are in similar situations. The Saudi Pro League has been relentlessly linked with interest in Premier League players, including Liverpool stars past and present.

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino all left Anfield last summer to join the SPL, and Al-Ittihad made Salah their top priority for several months before talks eventually died down. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are in pursuit of Alexander-Arnold, but Liverpool are expected to enter ‘crunch talks’ over his future.

Liverpool are due some significant changes under new manager Arne Slot but at least, for the time being, the recent talks of Saudi Arabia enquiring about Van Dijk have been watered down.