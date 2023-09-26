Register
Liverpool v Leicester City team news: Foxes boss reveals update on two key players

Manager Enzo Maresca has been speaking to the media ahead of the EFL Cup tie.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 26th Sep 2023, 15:09 BST
Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca has given his latest update on the team’s injury status ahead of their clash with Liverpool on Wednesday night.

The Foxes were relegated from the Premier League last season but have enjoyed life in the Championship so far, as they currently sit top of the table after eight games and seven wins.

They fell to a 2-1 defeat at Anfield in December last year as Wout Faes’ two own goals saw them lose out after taking an early lead, they also met during pre-season as Liverpool ran out 4-0 winners, but with both teams in strong form, it could be another tight clash.

In terms of their squad, it looks like Callum Doyle, who had started every game so far in defence, will miss the game after coming off at half-time against Bristol City.

“Unfortunately, it’s not good,” Maresca told the media on Tuesday.

“It’s expected it’ll be a long time out. The only thing I can say is that it’ll be unfortunately a long time. We don’t know exactly how long for the moment. They are doing some checks. We don’t know exactly the injury and don’t know exactly the time.

It’s likely that James Justin will be brought in to deputise in his absence with the manager commenting: “Justin played already twice in the cup and against Southampton, making three at the back, but on the right side because he’s right footed. He was good against Bristol City too.”

Former Liverpool player Conor Coady is nearing a return to the squad, he has spent the last three games on the bench and could make his return to action against his former side: “After eight or nine weeks out, you need to come back step by step, slowly.

“Tomorrow could be the right game for him.”

Also confirmed to be out of the game is Tom Cannon and Dennis Praet but they should still be able to field a strong side with plenty of Premier League experience for the cup clash.

