The Egyptian continues to shine for Liverpool at the start of the new season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has set another new incredible record, this time in the Premier League.

Salah has been in sparkling form so far this season, netting four goals and four assists in just seven games in all competitions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His form continued at the weekend as he set Jurgen Klopp’s side on their way to a 3-1 victory by scoring the opener against West Ham.

That opener was a significant goal as it meant he reached 12 games in a row where he either managed to score or assist - a feat that he has already completed once before.

As it stands, his current run dates back to the back end of last season in April but what makes this run stand out is the fact he is now the only player in Premier League history to record two seperate runs of 12 (or more) games where he has scored or assisted in each game.

The previous run came at the start of the 2021/22 season as he managed 15 games of goal contributions from August to December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It just goes to show how consistent Salah is but what is most impressive is his hunger to hunt down goals and assists; how many times have we seen him angry or frustrated when he hasn’t managed to contribute, that level of personal motivation is certainly a big factor to his success.

That goal at the weekend took him to 190 goals for the club in just 312 appearances and he also boasts 83 assists as well.

He’s already overtaken the likes of Steven Gerrard, Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen and now he has his sights set on Billy Liddell (228 goals) and Gordon Hodgson (241) in fourth and third place in Liverpool’s all-time list.