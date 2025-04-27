Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool won the Premier League title for a second time with Fenway Sports Group principal owner John Henry at Anfield for the 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Arne Slot heaped praise on Fenway Sports Group (FSG) for taking a calculated gamble on him as Liverpool head coach.

Slot has guided the Reds to the Premier League title in his maiden season as boss. Liverpool’s 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur ensured that a record-equalling 20th English championship will adorn the Anfield trophy cabinet.

Liverpool’s principal owner John Henry and wife Linda Pizzuti jetted over from America for the game. FSG made the decision to appoint Slot as Reds boss last summer following the shock departure of Jurgen Klopp. The German won seven major trophies in nine years as Liverpool supremo and he is widely regarded as one of the best managers in the world.

Slot, on the other hand, was relatively unheralded when he was prised from Feyenoord to succeed Klopp in the Anfield driving seat. Speaking at his post-match press conference after winning the Premier League, Slot admitted he knew there were people who doubted whether Liverpool had made the right appointment - but saluted FSG for making the decision.

Asked by LiverpoolWorld what Henry said to Slot while celebrating on the Anfield pitch, he replied: “Probably congratulations! I don’t remember exactly what he said but it was special for them as well to be part of this moment.

“For them to trust me in this position, maybe now everyone says it makes complete sense but the moment they signed me, maybe not everyone was as convinced as everyone is now. So that tells you what a special club this is because that they don’t always go for the most simple or obvious choice. They make the choice that is best for the club. It must be a special time for them, second time in five years that they win the league and to do it in front of our fans is special, including for them.”

Slot’s family were also in attendance at Anfield having travelled from Holland. The 46-year-old’s wife and two children have opted to stay in his homeland rather uproot to England. Slot told of his pride that they were able to be present as he etched himself into Liverpool history.

Slot added: “It is special to have them with me because my family, all of the families of the players have to make certain sacrifices if you do this job, not only this season, my whole career. For me, like you, everyone works really hard but we're not always home.

“My family was still in Holland so, in moments, it was hard for me but also for them as well. To win it, everyone feels the few sacrifices we made were definitely worth it and it is special they experience this moment as well.”

On how he will celebrate tonight, Slot quipped: “Probably with a glass of beer or two or maybe three! If I'm correct, there will be a little party here with friends and family. The minute I leave this room they will inform me what are the plans but I know they are going to be special but there is one more special moment to come.”