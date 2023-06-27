The Saudi Pro League has now turned its attention to Liverpool and potential summer options there.

It seems that Saudi Arabia hasn’t quite quenched its thirst with just Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. Clubs in the Gulf have now been targeting some of the Premier League’s biggest names and Liverpool are firmly on their radar this summer.

The Saudi Pro League has already shown interest in Roberto Firmino, but now the clubs are now focusing on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as he considers his next career move. According to reports, the midfielder is being viewed as a high-profile target and should a move materialise, Oxlade-Chamberlain will become the first ever England international to play in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 29-year-old will leave Anfield after six years this month, following the expiry of his current contract. He signed for Liverpool back in 2017 for £35 million from Arsenal. Oxlade-Chamberlain joins Firmino, Naby Keïta and former vice-captain James Milner as the outgoing Liverpool free agents this window amid Jurgen Klopp’s squad shake-up. Keita and Milner have already found new clubs.

The Reds are looking to restructure their midfield as they attempt to bounce back from a disappointing 2022/23 season finish. They have already welcomed Alexis Mac Allister over the threshold and have their eyes set on several other targets.

Saudi Arabia has viewed Oxlade-Chamberlain as a coup due to his international status and large social media presence. During his time with Liverpool, he contributed 18 goals and 15 assists in 146 appearances across all competitions. The midfielder also enjoyed success with the Reds by lifting the Premier League and Champions League trophies, among others.

However, Oxlade-Chamberlain fell out of favour under Klopp and he is now pursuing his next career move. Could Saudi Arabia be the place for him? They are certainly working hard on growing their brand by bringing in some of the world’s biggest footballing talents.

Advertisement

Advertisement