Liverpool's Anfield stadium. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool are starting to offload some players ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are starting to put plans into place to finally begin their summer business — that involves both new signings and player departures. The Reds have got their eyes on several potential targets as Arne Slot looks to stamp his mark on the team before they head full throttle into the new season.

Whether Liverpool will sign off on departures that could impact the squad this late in the window remains to be seen. Since the 2023/24 season ended, Caoimhin Kelleher has been looking for a new opportunity, Virgil van Dijk has aired potential doubts over his future and clubs have shown interest in the likes of Joe Gomez, Luis Díaz and even Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exit rumours have quietened down recently but there is still time for offers to come in for some of the Reds’ key players. In the meantime, Liverpool are considering the futures of some fringe and youth players.

According to The Athletic, U21 defender Billy Koumetio ‘will join’ Scottish Premiership side Dundee FC this summer. Amid growing interest from clubs across the border, the 21-year-old was left out of Arne Slot’s pre-season tour and now he is set to make a permanent move to Dens Park.

Koumetio joined Liverpool in 2019 from French side US Orléans but he made just two senior appearances under Jurgen Klopp. His trajectory at Anfield was far from the example set by the likes of Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and now Conor Bradley.

Despite failing to break into the senior team fully, Koumetio earned glowing praise from both Klopp and Pep Lijnders during his time at Anfield. Back in 2020, the former boss reassured the youngster, who was just 17 at the time, after his defensive error led to a goal during a pre-season match against Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Billy played super balls, super passes. There were many situations where I thought ‘it must be offside’, and it wasn’t offside. For one reason at least, it was not offside because we were not really in line. So all these things, little things to learn, but 17 years old, wow, the whole life in front of him which is really nice. Big talent, and how I said, he had a few really, really good situations, but this pressed ball was not so nice.”

Similarly, Lijnders also described Koumetio as a ‘proper talent’ who Liverpool wanted to allow time to grow.

“We want to give him that time. He is a tall centre half and has real strength in the air. Even in the air he can put the ball where he wants to put it,” the Dutchman said during a Carabao Cup press conference in 2020.

Koumetio has been sent out on loan from Liverpool on three occasions, to Austria Wien, Dunkerque and most recently Blackburn Rovers. The 21-year-old is now into the final 12 months of his contract.