Liverpool are set to earn a healthy transfer windfall of around £9m as Tottenham Hotspur reportedly agree a deal for Dominic Solanke.

Having began his career at Chelsea, he joined Liverpool in 2017 on a free transfer. His career on Merseyside failed to take flight as he managed just one goal and one assist in 27 games. Still, Liverpool managed to secure a great deal with Bournemouth as he was sold for £19m - and the deal had a sell-on-clause cleverly inserted for the Reds for any future deal.

The 26-year-old has steadily improved over the years and his 21 goals in all competitions - with 19 coming in the Premier League - was his best season to date. As a result, Tottenham are close to agreeing a deal as they are set to trigger his release clause of £65m, according to the Athletic. He has already agreed personal terms and Spurs are on track to bolster their frontline after finishing fifth last season. It spells good news for Liverpool as they have a 20% clause inserted into the deal and are set to earn up to £9m for the move.

Set to depart the Cherries with a record of 77 goals and 31 assists in 216 games, it will certainly be a boost for Ange Postecoglou’s side, who haven’t signed a senior striker since Harry Kane’s departure. They will certainly be contenders alongside Liverpool for the top four after narrowly missing out last year. An extra financial boost is unlikely to force Liverpool’s hand when it comes any deals; the proposed Martin Zubimendi deal is likely to be paid up front with no issues as the club are yet to dip into their budget for the summer. Any other deals or concrete interest hasn’t been revealed as of yet, but the £9m could help offset some of the cost of the Spanish midfielder.