New Head Coach Arne Slot at his first press conference at AXA Training Centre on July 05, 2024 in Kirkby, England.

Liverpool are pushing to get their first signing of the window over the line.

Liverpool’s links with Martín Zubimendi have dominated the headlines as the world patiently waits for Arne Slot to deliver his first signing in his new role. The Dutch manager will take charge of his first match as Reds boss in just a matter of days, once Sunday’s clash with Sevilla rounds off their pre-season.

Liverpool have been scouring the market for new signings to give them the strongest possible start to life under Slot. After a defensive injury crisis last season, new options across the backline had become a priority. The absence of every recognised senior full-back forced Conor Bradley into action and Joe Gomez to operate at left-back. Joël Matip’s season-ending ACL injury also limited Jurgen Klopp’s options at centre-back, so the Reds have been shortlisting both central and wide defenders this summer.

However, it could well be another midfielder who becomes Liverpool’s first signing of 2024. Despite last summer being heavily focused on the midfield restructure, the Reds are still keen on signing another No.6 for their engine room.

Liverpool have set Real Sociedad’s Zubimendi in their sights and Fabrizio Romano has claimed that they ‘want to go very big’ on trying to sign him. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the transfer expert said: “Liverpool feel that they can reach an agreement with Real Sociedad or trigger the clause. So Liverpool are very optimistic on the club side, now working on the player side.

“First point, let me say, this would be a fantastic signing. This is a special midfielder. His brain is different. We are in a top, top category. I know maybe this player is not well known around Europe. Last season, he was playing Champions League with Real Sociedad, and we saw the quality also with the Spanish national team. But what he's doing in La Liga and with Real Sociedad on a regular basis is really fantastic.”

Zubimendi has a reported release clause of €60million (£52m) and he has been approached by a number of clubs in the past, including Arsenal and Barcelona. However, the 25-year-old was never ‘keen on the move’ and now, Liverpool will ‘use the ability of their directors’ to try and land a deal as he is now their ‘top target’ for the midfield.

According to HITC, this is an approach Slot has been made aware of in recent days, as the club have informed him they believe they can bring Zubimendi to Anfield. The Reds boss is reportedly ‘delighted’ by the developments and ‘excited about the prospect’ of the Euro 2024 winner joining the ranks ready for the season.

The Spanish international is under contract with Real Sociedad until 2027 and after establishing himself as a key part of the team, it’s not hard to see why he is so highly valued. Liverpool spent more than £145 million on their four new midfielders last summer and they are now pushing for one more to complete their two-year haul.