Liverpool have another Premier League star on their radar as we enter the final days of the transfer window.

As we enter the final days of the summer transfer window, expect to see an increase in stories from the rumour mill as clubs scramble to complete their last gasp deals. Liverpool have overseen a busy window, breaking their transfer record to sign Florian Wirtz and bringing in Hugo Ekitike amid concerns over their options at centre-forward.

One glaring transfer continues to evade them, though. The Reds remain on the market for a new centre-back, as complaints have already emerged surrounding their defensive performances in this early stage of the season.

Liverpool are still linked with Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi but there’s another man at Selhurst Park who has attracted their attention as well.

Liverpool join competition for Adam Wharton

Adam Wharton is another player on Liverpool’s radar right now. According to CaughtOffside, the Reds are ‘big admirers’ of the midfielder, who has been impressing rival clubs.

Manchester City and Real Madrid are also in the picture and Palace are said to be ‘anticipating’ offers to come their way before the window closes for the summer. However, having already sold Eberechi Eze to Arsenal and with Guehi’s future still up in the air, the Eagles are attempting to ward off the interested parties by placing a £100 million asking price on Wharton.

The 21-year-old has been attracting significant attention since becoming a key player for Palace and with the majority of his career still ahead of him, he could become a Premier League mainstay for years to come. The market value for a defensive midfielder has shot up since the mega money moves for Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo too, so it’s likely Wharton will be an expensive target to acquire.

Liverpool latest on Marc Guehi

The report admits it’s likely too late in the window for any realistic deal to be put on the table for Wharton. With just days left before the deadline, this may be a pursuit for 2026 instead. Meanwhile, Liverpool are still trying for Guehi. As the centre-back’s contract is due to expire next summer, Palace are backed into a corner and must sell this window if they want to avoid the risk of losing him for free.

Football Insider has reported this week that the Eagles have received an offer from Liverpool of an initial £36 million, plus £4 million in add-ons. This matches the asking price set by the club at the start of the window. Palace chairman Steve Parish is well aware of the risk of losing Guehi and is pushing for a move to materialise before it’s too late.

According to TBR Football, Parish is ‘actively attempting to sell’ the centre-back. He is ‘attempting to push’ Guehi towards a Liverpool move before the window closes for the year. Parish is currently ‘engaging in talks’ with the Premier League champions and is hoping they can agree a deal for Guehi. If Guehi remains with the Eagles, there is a huge chance he will leave for free next year, which the club are clearly trying to avoid.