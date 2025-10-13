Liverpool are considering new midfield options for 2026 | Getty Images

Liverpool are on the market for a new midfielder in 2026

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s recent string of defeats have outlined some problem areas within the team. With three consecutive losses on the board in all competitions, Arne Slot is still working on discovering his strongest starting line-up.

While new signings continue to bed in, fan frustrations are rising. The Reds spent a record-breaking amount of money over the summer yet problems are presenting themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the likes of Florian Wirtz finds his feet, Liverpool remain actively observing the transfer market. Several interesting names have come up in conversation recently, as the Reds consider signings new talent in multiple areas.

Liverpool linked with Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton

Despite the previous record arrival of Wirtz and the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szboszlai impressing, the champions are still after a midfielder.

Adam Wharton is one of the main names on the radar, thanks to his impressive rise into the spotlight with Crystal Palace. Naturally, the Eagles aren’t in any rush to do business with their rivals.

Having already sold Eberechi Eze to Arsenal and pulled out of a deal to sell Marc Guehi to Liverpool, Palace are now looking to keep their star players where they are. Wharton is under contract until 2029 and according to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, he isn’t in any rush to leave Selhurst Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Palace are performing well this season and with the FA Cup and Community Shield under their belt, the sky is the limit for the high-flying Eagles. It’s an exciting time to be an Oliver Glasner player. Plus, the club withdrew from talks with Liverpool over Guehi at Glasner’s request. It’s clear he’s a respected figure and should he ask for offers for Wharton to be rejected, it’s likely Palace will oblige.

Liverpool should revisit interest in Sandro Tonali

Not only will signing Wharton be a tough deal to negotiate, he’s not going to come cheap either. Reports claim Palace value the 21-year-old at £150 million and even if that price is met, the personal offers will also need to impress the player.

Another option Liverpool could consider is Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali, who is no new name when it comes to the club’s recruitment team. The Reds were keen on the Italian midfielder back in 2020, when he was just a 19-year-old playing for Brescia.

Journalist Tancredi Palmeri reported more than five years ago that Liverpool had ‘made an enquiry’ about Tonali, who had been dubbed ‘the next big thing’ in Italy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interestingly, ahead of his move to Newcastle in 2023, Tonali admitted he was ‘inspired’ by former Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara. Around this time, former Reds ace Don Hutchinson encouraged his old side to consider signing Tonali, as opposed to their interest in Moises Caicedo.

“Good player but there are 20 similar players out there like him,” Hutchinson posted on social media, referring to Caicedo. “This is the player [Tonali] Liverpool should buy for a fraction of the price. He does the lot!”

Tonali has established himself as a key player for Newcastle but according to Italian transfer expert Matteo Moretto, speaking via Fabrizio Romano’s YouTube channel, Newcastle would have considered a sale this summer for a fee in the region of £60-70 million.

The Magpies signed him from AC Milan for the best part of £60 million, so they would of course want to sell at an inflation. Their valuation may have changed since the report but £70 million is a more cost effective fee Liverpool could consider, in contrast to the more than double £150 million fee Palace want for Wharton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fittingly, Tonali recently provided a stoppage time winning goal for Italy in their World Cup qualifier against Israel. His 91st minute goal secured a comeback 5-4 win, which very much suits the Reds dramatic style of play at the moment.

Read next: Liverpool face potential third hamstring injury in latest international fitness blow