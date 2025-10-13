Liverpool face potential third hamstring injury in latest international fitness blow

Slot has been speaking about Chelsea | Getty Images

Arne Slot could be faced with another injury setback ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Man United.

International break is an unfavourable time for Liverpool fans, as players have often picked up injuries while away with their countries over the years.

Ibrahima Konate withdrew from the France squad as a result of the thigh injury picked up against Chelsea. The centre-back was taken off the pitch less than an hour into the match and his time with Les Bleus was also cut short as the problem persisted.

The France national team released a statement confirming Konate’s fitness status and his unavailability to face Iceland, after he missed the clash against Azerbaijan.

“Injured in the right quadriceps during his last match with Liverpool, Ibrahima Konate has followed a treatment and protocol since his arrival this Monday but will not be able to take his place against Iceland.”

Now, Liverpool could be looking at another injury setback ahead of their clash with Manchester United this weekend.

Ryan Gravenberch injury concern raised

Liverpool will assess another potential hamstring concern this week. Ryan Gravenberch was substituted off just after half-time in his latest appearance for the Netherlands.

The midfielder, who has become a crucial player for Liverpool, was replaced by Manchester City’s Tijjani Reijnders in the 46th minute against Finland. Speaking to the media after a dominant 4-0 win, manager Ronald Koeman shed some light on Gravenberch’s situation.

“Ryan indicated he was experiencing some minor hamstring discomfort," Koeman told NOS, relayed by Voetbal Zone. “We obviously didn't take any risks with that.”

Gravenberch also commented on his substitution but has provided a more promising update. Whether he will be available for selection or not against Man United will be confirmed later in the week by Arne Slot.

“It had a bit to do with fitness. The season is long, so it was a precaution," Gravenberch told VoetbalPrimeur. “I'm feeling good and I have the coach's confidence.”

Liverpool latest injury news

Should Gravenberch’s hamstring issue set him back, he will be the third Liverpool player currently out with such an injury.

Both Alisson and Wataru Endo are both sidelined with hamstring issues right now. At the start of the month, Slot confirmed Alisson would not represent Brazil during the international break and that he would ‘be surprised’ if the goalkeeper was fit enough to return against United.

“It depends on how fast his recovery goes,” Slot said, reluctant to give an estimate on when Alisson might be back. “So, Saturday it's clear [he's injured], he's not going to play for Brazil and I would be surprised if he would be there in the first game after the international break.

“But from there on, sometimes things can go a bit faster or a bit slower. It's always difficult to say the amount of days and weeks, but for the upcoming games he will not be part of us or the Brazil team.”

Endo is also said to be struggling with his hamstring after picking up the problem against Chelsea. This new update comes following the Japan FA’s confirmation that the midfielder had withdrawn from his international camp.

Giovanni Leoni is out for what could be the full length of the season, after suffering an ACL injury.

