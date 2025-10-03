Jamie Carragher has weighed in on Florian Wirtz | Getty Images

Florian Wirtz has come under criticism for his lack of goals and assists so far for Liverpool.

Liverpool’s recent back-to-back defeats to Crystal Palace and Galatasaray have opened the door to significant criticism from fans and professionals alike.

After relying on late comebacks to secure wins, the Reds’ luck ran out when high-flying Palace ended their perfect start to the Premier League season.

A lacklustre display in Europe also saw Liverpool lose 1-0 to Galatasaray, after a Victor Osimhen penalty was enough to take the win. Liverpool’s attack in particular is being heavily debated, with many targeting Florian Wirtz in particular.

What has been said about Florian Wirtz at Liverpool?

After Liverpool spent a record-breaking amount of money on new signings over the summer, frustrations are naturally building among fans. Hugo Ekitike has hit the ground running with four goal contributions in five Premier League games so far, but new teammates Alexander Isak and Wirtz are off to a slower start.

While Isak has been eased into the action after missing out on a pre-season, Wirtz has come under fire for his lack of goalscoring action as a regular part of Arne Slot’s team. Jamie Carragher believes the German international should be demoted to the bench while Liverpool figure out what has been going wrong recently.

“I think for the manager now, he know needs to really earn his money. He did last season, by winning the Premier League, but there are few problems he has got to fix. It will be really interesting how he does about it, because he spent a lot of money on certain players,” Carragher told CBS Sports.

“Right now, the balance of the team is not right, and the obvious one that stands out is Florian Wirtz, who is just not at the races at all. He's a young boy, coming to a new league, and has plenty of time to go.

“But right now, he needs to come out of the team, Liverpool go back to what they were last season, and try to build some confidence and some stability. Right now it looks like a mess.”

Why Florian Wirtz deserves more time to prove himself

Talking about a player of such high calibre ‘proving himself’ may be laughable to some but a lot of ex-Bundesliga players have struggled to adapt to the Premier League right away.

Wirtz had fans excited during pre-season and while his direct goalscoring contributions are yet to present themselves in the Premier League or Champions League, he is still a quality player capable of benefiting this Liverpool side.

Opta released an interesting statistic on Wirtz’s creative play so far this season. The 22-year-old is tied with revelation Everton loan signing Jack Grealish for most chances created for Premier League clubs in all competitions. Wirtz and Grealish both top the tally with 21 chances created for their sides this season.

Fans have argued back that the statistic doesn’t hold much substance, as these chances aren’t goals or assists. However, two things can be true at once. While Wirtz is yet to get his first non-Community Shield assist and his lack of numbers are far from what is expected of a £116 million signing, his creative contributions are still very much there.

As recent as Galatasaray, Wirtz sent a lovely ball into the box for Conor Bradley to head in but the right-back couldn’t get the right connection. Moments like these go under the radar because they aren’t being converted by others or scored by Wirtz himself.

After tallying 16 goals and 15 assists with Bayer Leverkusen last season, it’s not unreasonable for fans to expect more from him. But this current issue involves the whole Liverpool team, not just Wirtz. The Galatasaray game showcased some serious defensive concerns and other than some flashes of promise, the attackers simply weren’t delivering their usual standard as a unit.

There’s a lot for Slot to dissect within his team right now. While Wirtz’s direct impact has been more on the disappointing side, there’s more to it than just his personal contributions. The efforts are there but the final product is still being polished. This sticky Liverpool situation is very much a team issue, not completely down to Wirtz.

Slot is also aware of the spotlight on players like Wirtz and Isak because of their price tags, but he remains confident in the German playmaker.

“The focus is always on new signings, which is normal when you pay the amount of money we did for certain players. Florian today, especially in the first half, was many times involved in dangerous situations that we created,” the boss said after the Galatasaray defeat.

