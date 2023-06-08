Alexis Mac Allister has been confirmed as a Liverpool player and the club made the announcement in style with a witty use of a viral ditty.

Liverpool fans have heralded the club's admin team as 'the best in the business' after the genius way they announced the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton on Thursday morning.

The Argentinian World Cup winner's move to Anfield had been one of the sport's worst-kept secrets over the past week and Liverpool finally confirmed the deal for a reported fee of £35 million.

Liverpool started to tease the imminent announcement at 11 am on Thursday with a simple, sleek video of the home shirt draped over a chair.

There looked to be little more to the eight-second clip, but it was the background music that sent the post viral and earned plaudits for the club's social media team.

Alexis Mac Allister has signed for Liverpool from Brighton (Image: Getty Images)

Earlier this week, as fans eagerly awaited the transfer news, one account asked ChatGPT to write a chant for Liverpool fans to sing about Alexis Mac Allister.

The result was a remarkably catchy ditty to the tune of 1990s Smash! hit track 'Ecuador'. The song goes: "Jurgen said, I've seen ya winning with Argentina, I need a centre mid too and so he sent a bid through. And now we've got Alexis, Alexis is majestic, Mac Allister is magic, he's Red and it's fantastic!"

Liverpool fans had already joked that they had learnt the song by heart in preparation for the midfielder's arrival, and the club used a clip of the song on their first transfer announcement post to send social media into meltdown

The video amassed nearly two million views in less than an hour with followers labelling it 'brilliant' and 'amazing' as they demanded that the account admin's pay be raised.

One Twitter user said: "I think the @LFC content team are unmatched and truly the best in the business. To announce a massive signing using a meme that was going around yesterday (someone used AI to write and sing a chant for Alexis Mac Allister) is just [ok emoji]."

Another said: "Sleek announcement. Using music created by ChatGPT but not giving away lyrics. Allister is here."

