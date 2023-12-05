Liverpool may have to replace their star player soon, if the Saudi Pro League comes calling with an irresistible offer

Liverpool faced a tough summer transfer window as Al-Ittihad of the Saudi Pro League bid mega money to prise Mohamed Salah away from Anfield. The Reds managed to keep hold of the gem in their crown, but talks are continuing over where his future lies.

Salah's current contract is due to expire in 2025 and if the Egyptian doesn't wish to extend his terms, Liverpool will need to think about listening to offers next summer so they don't lose him for free. Based on the mammoth money Saudi Arabia were offering for the 31-year-old, the Reds have a very good chance of pocketing a handsome profit on their £34 million purchase in 2017.

However, Jurgen Klopp and co will also need to start looking at potential replacements for the man who has been the star of the show for almost seven years. A lot of names have been thrown about, including Bayern Munich's Leroy Sané and Bukayo Saka of Arsenal, but no concrete links have been established just yet.

Another player who has cropped up on the rumour mill is PSV's Johan Bakayoko, and he has been turning a lot of heads recently. 90min has reported that Liverpool are 'admirers' of the 20-year-old and they have added him to their shortlist of potential Salah successors.

The Reds aren't alone in their interest though. A number of Premier League clubs are on the scent, including Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford, who are reportedly looking to strike a deal for Bakayoko in January.

The right-winger, who has also dabbled on the left and in the attacking midfield role, stood out during the 2021/22 season with PSV U21s. Bakyoko contributed 17 goals and 12 assists, earning him a spot in the senior side the following campaign.