Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool are interested in signing AFC Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez in the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are 'advancing' their interest in one of their summer transfer targets, reports suggest.

It is set to be a significant summer for the Reds despite being on the verge of claiming the Premier League title. Arne Slot is set to guide Liverpool to the silverware in his maiden season, having only added Federico Chiesa to his squad since replacing Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Liverpool are 13 points clear of second-placed Arsenal, additions during the close campaign will be required. The Gunners, Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are all expected to strengthen and the Reds cannot afford to stand still.

There are several areas of the current Reds set-up that are likely to be bolstered. One position that has been discussed for several months is at left-back. It is widely concurred that a long-term successor for Andy Robertson is needed. The Scotland international has proven a magnificent servant since arriving on Merseyside from Hull City in 2017 and was a key player in Liverpool winning seven major trophies, including the Champions League and Premier League.

However, Robertson has recorded only one assist in 42 games this season and has made several errors. In last Sunday's 2-1 win over West Ham, the 31-year-old scored an own goal when involved in a defensive mix-up with Virgil van Dijk. Meanwhile, Kostas Tsimikas has scarcely threatened to become first choice on the left-hand side of defence. He has started only six Premier League games this term.

Liverpool are expected to make an addition in the position with Milos Kerkez on the shopping list. The 21-year-old has enjoyed a fine 2024-25 campaign for AFC Bournemouth. He has scored two goals and recorded six assists in 32 league games as the Cherries push for European qualification for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to The i Paper, Liverpool are ramping up their interest in Hungary international Kerkez, who will cost at least £40 million.

What has Milos Kerkez said about his future?

Kerkez admitted before Bournemouth’s FA Cup quarter-final loss to Manchester City last month that he has ambitions to play for one of Europe’s top teams and win trophies. His agent anf father are working on a potential move in the summer.

Speaking to The Athletic, the former AC Milan defender said: "As a kid, you dream to play at the highest level, win the trophies, be on the best teams. These are the things that my agent is on. My dad is on. It is not something that they occupy me with because the season is still going, so there's no point to talk about anything.

"There's games left, the FA Cup is important for us -- these are big things. And then, like I say, when someone comes [in for you] you never know what's going to happen or where you're going to end up. In the summer, we will see what happens."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerkez also confessed he’s wary of the constant message he gets from Liverpool fans on social media to move to Anfield. He added: "It's not like I don't see it [the comments]. When people say they don't see stuff if someone says something about you, I think it's a lie. It's only if it hits you or not. If someone says something bad, I do my job, and if someone says something good, I just do my job. That's it."