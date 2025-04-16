Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool could secure the Premier League title against Leicester City if Arsenal fall to a defeat against Ipswich Town.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kopites might be rearranging their plans for Easter Sunday. Any family get-togethers or day trips could be postponed. If they are to go ahead, a TV will be required - at the very least, a decent internet connection.

That is because the Premier League title could be secured. It is not something to be missed. Granted, Liverpool’s chances are slim. But fans will want to experience the exact moment that a 20th English crown is secured, especially given that the one claimed five years ago could not be celebrated properly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arne Slot's side need six more points to be champions. Victories over Leicester City (Sunday 20 April) and Tottenham Hotspur (Sunday 27 April) will definitely see Liverpool move level with Manchester United in terms of titles won in history. Sir Alex Ferguson took immense pride from knocking the Reds off their so-called perch when he was Old Trafford manager. Now he will have to endure parity being restored. Indeed, Ferguson will know that Liverpool could regain their lead in the near future given the turmoil at United.

For the Reds to secure the gong when they travel to Leicester, they will need another result to go their way. Slot's men require Arsenal, who are 13 points adrift in second spot, to suffer a shock. Earlier on Sunday afternoon, the Gunners make the trip to 18th-placed Ipswich Town.

In truth, it would be a major surprise if Arsenal were beaten. The Tractor Boys have struggled in their first season back in the Premier League for 23 years. There is some pride that can be taken, especially given they were in League One two seasons ago and experienced a wonderful run of back-to-back promotions. But Ipswich have had their struggles in the upper echelons. There have been memorable wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea but the Portman Road side have secured only one triumph on their own patch. Last time out, they threw away a two-goal advantage to draw 2-2 at Chelsea.

Ipswich find themselves 14 points adrift of safety with six games remaining. To somehow miraculously save themselves from relegation, the Tractor Boys need to be impeccable and hope 17th-placed West Ham and 16th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers capitulate. To be frank, the club’s hierarchy will be planning for 2025-26 back in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But pride is still to play for. Ipswich will not want to go down with a whimper and will want to at least give some of their supporters something to cheer about. In addition, some of their troops, such as Liam Delap, could be playing for potential summer moves.

Those of Liverpool persuasion will be hopeful that Ipswich can deliver an unlikely victory. Indeed, if Arsenal are defeated then Kopites will have a boyhood Manchester United fan and former Red Devils coach to thank.

Kieran McKenna spent six years working at Old Trafford. The Northern Irishman moved to United from Tottenham in 2016 and worked his way up from the under-18s to assistant manager under Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Ralf Rangnick. He wanted his first managerial role at Ipswich in December 2021. How things might have been different had - a United supporter as a child - not turned down a move to head Liverpool's academy in 2014.

McKenna would have been expected to get Ipswich promoted from League One. The following year, nobody foresaw them not just reaching the Premier League but doing it automatically ahead of Leeds United and Southampton. McKenna deservedly scooped the LMA Manager of the Year award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet despite his United roots, there is no room for sentiment. There is scant chance that McKenna will even be contemplating that a win for Ipswich would open the door wide open for Liverpool to turn from heir apparent to conquerors of England a mere two-and-a-half hours later. It’s not like even the most staunch United fans believe their bitter rivals can be reeled in by Arsenal.

More importantly, McKenna will demand a performance that gives Tractor Boy supporters who’ve stuck with his team another memory from testing top-flight return and build some momentum going into next term for another promotion charge.

Should Ipswich pull off an almighty upset and condemn Arsenal to defeat then there could be some major celebrations at the King Power Stadium and on Merseyside that stretch well into Bank Holiday Monday.