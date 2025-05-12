Jamie Carragher wants Liverpool to make some big demands to Real Madrid

Life without Trent Alexander-Arnold will begin soon for Liverpool, and the Premier League champions will hope to bring in whatever fee they can for their boyhood fan as he prepares to leave for Real Madrid.

After a season’s worth of rumours as his contract entered its final year, Liverpool fans already knew what was coming when Alexander-Arnold announced his departure last week, just eight days after the Reds secured a record-equalling 20th top-flight title win.

Though he will be able to walk away for nothing on June 30, reports last week said that Los Blancos had expressed a desire to bring in Alexander-Arnold ahead of their Club World Cup campaign, with the competition beginning on June 14.

This would mean having to pay a small fee for Alexander-Arnold, with reports saying Liverpool are asking for £1m to release the England international early. But Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes this may not be enough considering the amount of prize money Madrid stand to win in the competition - a sentiment former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan agrees with.

Jamie Carragher weighs on on potential Alexander-Arnold early exit

Carragher made an interesting point, emphasising the impact of bringing Alexander-Arnold in early could have if Madrid look to get their hands on the Club World Cup trophy on the debut of the competition’s new 32-team format.

“He’s not waiting until the bus tour’s finished and he announces it so he doesn’t have to see Liverpool fans, so he’s shown some courage. You might get criticism, and he’s having to put up with it. And then the flip side of that is, okay you’re announcing it now to give Real Madrid the opportunity to maybe sign you for the Club World Cup,” said Carragher on Sky Sports on Sunday.

Carragher then insisted he’d want between £5m and £10m for Alexander-Arnold to go early and said: “Have you seen how much money it is to win it? If they win 100 million, and don’t forget they haven’t got any right-back, the right-back they’re playing is not a right-back so it’s not just like bringing a player in. Give us 10 million quid!”

Liverpool should agree £1m fee with Real Madrid but secure add-on bonus

It only makes logical sense for the Reds to listen to Carragher and demand a deal which accurately reflects the financial and sporting gains Madrid may make from bringing in Alexander-Arnold ahead of the Club World Cup.

While an initial £1m fee seems reasonable and a deal will also mean Liverpool make savings on paying Alexander-Arnold’s wages in the final month of his contract, it may be possible for the Reds to negotiate an add-on bonus which depends on how far Madrid progress into the competition.

Agreeing such a deal may be in the interests of both parties, with both clubs able to profit from this unique situation. Though £10m will not compensate for the value Alexander-Arnold has had to Liverpool throughout his career, it may at least soften the blow if the academy graduate doesn’t walk away for free.