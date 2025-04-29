Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool FC earned a 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday, securing the Premier League title in front of their home supporters.

The red half of the city erupted on Sunday as Liverpool claimed a record-equalling 20th top-flight title with four games to spare.

Flags were flowing and fireworks and flares set off around the ground and throughout the city as fans properly celebrated a league victory for the first time in 35 years. Although the Reds have won the Premier League in 2020, Covid restrictions cut back the partying.

Our video journalist, Emily Bonner, has been on the streets of Liverpool to get your reaction to the trophy win.

Liverpool players – including Northern Ireland’s Conor Bradley (third right) – enjoying the title party at Anfield. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty)

Liverpool’s reaction to Premier League title win

One woman said: “Absolutely amazing, just blew me away. It's just fantastic. The atmosphere, the people, just everyone just come together and that's what we do when Liverpool are at their best and they win. We all come together and we had the most amazing celebration throughout the day.

Another man told us: “The atmosphere was fantastic. Even when you entered the stadium in the service area, the bar area, people were singing, chanting. It was fabulous and a really nice atmosphere from the beginning of the match.”

Another said: “It was unbelievable. Absolutely out of this world. It was like a dream come true. It was one of the best days of my life and I don't think I'll ever experience this again.”

One local added: “Salah, he’s the best player on the team.”

Talking about Arne Slot, one man said: “He's come in, he's tweaked the team, it's made all the difference.”

Liverpool City Council has hit the green light on initiating its complex parade protocol, with plans for the Premier League trophy parade to take place on Bank Holiday Monday, May 26.