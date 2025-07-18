Liverpool may have had the door slammed shut on them with this Alexander Isak alternative.

Liverpool have commanded the headlines this week as their pursuit of a new centre-forward continues. Alexander Isak has been the leading transfer target for a while now but Newcastle United are desperate not to see him leave.

The Premier League champions have been linked with a handful of exciting players in recent weeks and fans are now eagerly waiting to see who will be the signing of choice.

While Liverpool have been firmly watching Isak over the last few months, it’s going to take a monumental effort to convince Newcastle to part ways. As a result, the Reds are keeping their options open and have identified several other targets.

Unless they act fast though, Liverpool risk losing out on signing the players they’ve shortlisted. Amid a recent update from Fabrizio Romano, it seems one option is already close to being taken off the market.

Liverpool set to miss out on Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has been identified as another target for the Reds as they search for a clinical centre-forward. Mail Sport reported earlier this week that Liverpool had shortlisted and made enquiries for five other options outside of Isak in case a deal with the Magpies falls flat.

Osimhen was named as a target for the Premier League winners and his number speak for themselves. During his loan spell with Galatasaray last season, the Nigeria international contributed 37 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions.

Long known for his clinical nature in front of goal, the 26-year-old looks finally set to leave Italy, and he hasn’t been short of clubs showing interest. However, despite years of efforts from clubs trying to bring him to the Premier League, Osimhen looks to be joining Galatasaray on a permanent deal.

“Galatasaray and Napoli, at the final stages of Victor Osimhen deal after positive talks today,” Romano posted on social media. “Gala set to pay €40 million (£35m) now, €35 million (£30m) by the end of 2026.

“Also won’t be able to sell the player to Italian clubs for two years. Guarantees and sell-on clause, now as final topics.”

Who else are Liverpool interested in signing?

If Osimhen does indeed make his move to Galatasaray, the door will slam shut on Liverpool. While Newcastle stand firm that Isak is not for sale, the Reds are exploring other candidates.

Hugo Ekitike is a leading target right now and the transfer saga has been moving quickly over the last few days.

Romano posted earlier this week that Liverpool have ‘submitted an official bid’ to Eintracht Frankfurt in attempt to bring Ekitike to Anfield. Their approach was reportedly knocked back by the Bundesliga side but talks are continuing as the player has ‘said yes’ to joining the Reds.

Another update from GiveMeSport claims that Liverpool and Ekitike have agreed a six-year deal between them, leaving just a fee to be agreed with Frankfurt. After the club sold Omar Marmoush to Manchester City for £59 million, the German club could accept an offer between £75-80 million for Ekitike, providing the structure of the deal is right.