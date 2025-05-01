Alexander Isak of Newcastle United (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool have the chance to bring in some new players this summer

Liverpool still have four fixtures left to play before the end of the season. They have already sealed the Premier League title. The Reds won 5-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur at home last time out.

Arne Slot’s side are back in action on Sunday with an away trip to Stamford Bridge to play Chelsea. The Merseyside outfit will want to keep their momentum going. They then have clashes against Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace.

Will Liverpool sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak?

Liverpool’s hopes of signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle United would be boosted if his current club don’t make the Champions League. Eddie Howe’s men are currently sat in 3rd and are inside the top four. Reporter David Ornstein has said on The Athletic FC podcast: “There is an expectation that Darwin Nunez will leave and so Liverpool will need to bring in somebody in that position, you assume. It’s scary to think if Liverpool manage to get a goalscorer, what on earth they could do in domestic and European competition.

“I do think Isak would be the one that Liverpool would look to, as would Arsenal and many other clubs. It’s less realistic to think it’s going to happen, though, because if Newcastle qualify for the Champions League, I think it’s not even a conversation…”

“If they (Newcastle) don’t qualify for the Champions League, maybe there is a window of opportunity, but I don’t think it really changes the price much of the transfer fee, let alone the salary request and agents’ commissions; and any club that’s going to commit to that level of resource, if indeed there’s any opportunity, is basically going to use all of their budget on that player.”

Where would Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak fit in at Liverpool?

The Telegraph claimed earlier in this campaign that Newcastle have slapped a £150million price tag on Isak. If Liverpool got him, he would significantly boost their attacking ranks. He has proved he can score goals for fun at the top level and the Reds would have to fork out big money to try and land him.

Isak, 25, has been on the books of the Toon Army since joining them in 2022. Prior to his move to the North East, he played in Spain for Real Sociedad in La Liga. He has scored 61 goals in 106 games, 26 of which have come this term.

Howe said this about his contract in October last year: "That's a slightly more complex situation. Regarding contracts, I'm not involved in those discussions day to day. With Alex, he's got a long contract anyway at the football club and we have to be really careful with our spending due to profit and sustainability rules (PSR). It's not a clear-cut situation."

He added: "We of course love him [Isak] and are desperate for him to stay at Newcastle for many years and score loads of goals for us. I don't see a short-term issue with his contract."