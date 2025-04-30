Liverpool 'make enquiries' for Ligue 1 wonderkid valued at €30 million

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool transfer news as the Reds are linked with a Morocco international.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have made enquiries about a Ligue 1 youngster, reports suggest.

It is reported by L’Équipe that Eliesse Ben Seghir is becoming frustrated by his current role as AS Monaco. The winger burst onto the scene in the 2022-23 season as he quickly established himself as a first-team player. In total, Ben Seghir has made 80 appearances for the Ligue 1 side, recording 15 goals and eight assists as Les Rouge et Blanc sit fourth in the French table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the 20-year-old has been used as more of an impact substitute in recent months and it is suggested by L’Equipe that he does not feel ‘considered’ by his Monaco head coach Adi Hütter. This term, he has registered nine goals and four assists.

It’s reported by the French newspaper that Liverpool are one of several clubs to seek information about Ben Seghir’s situation. Premier League rivals Manchester City and Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen have also been credited with an interest. It’s suggested that the Monaco international, capped 10 times for his country at senior level, is valued at around €30 million. Monaco do not plan to sell but it’s said that an exit cannot be ruled out.

Will Liverpool sign Eliesse Ben Seghir?

In truth, it seems unlikely that Liverpool may make a move this summer. The Reds will head into the transfer window with a sizeable war chest although Arne Slot will covet players who can immediately make a first-team impact.

Ben Seghir is primarily a left winger and that is an area of the squad that Liverpool are currently well stocked. Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo have shared the role throughout the campaign, with the former firing 16 goals in all competitions with Netherlands international Gakpo on target 17 times. In addition, Liverpool have a highly-rated young winger in Rio Ngumoha coming through the ranks and may not want to block a potential pathway down the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slot’s chief focus will be on bringing in a striker and a left-back. Although they have won the Premier League title, the centre-forward role has proven somewhat of a problem position. Darwin Nunez has managed to bag only seven league goals throughout the season and regularly been overlooked for a starting spot. The former Benfica man is expected to depart Liverpool in the summer and it’s likely that the club will have to take a haircut on the initial £64 million paid in 2022. Atletico Madrid and the Saudi Pro League have been linked. Diogo Jota, meanwhile, has had his injury issues yet again. The Portugal international has also been below his best in recent weeks.

The left-hand side of defence is also set to be strengthened. Andy Robertson has been an immense servant during his eight years and is now a two-time Premier League winner. But the Scotland international is aged 31 and a long-term successor is required. AFC Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is on the radar after an impressive season, with Ajax’s Jorrel Hato another player to be linked with a move to Anfield.