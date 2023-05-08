Liverpool have their foot firmly on the gas as they continue their mission to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer. Jurgen Klopp is determined to strengthen his midfield during the transfer window and the World Cup winner is one of the club’s priority targets.

Since talks with Jude Bellingham broke down due to his hefty price tag, the Reds have focused their interest elsewhere and are earger to get a deal for Mac Allister over the line. Based on a recent update from Football Insider, Klopp and co may have made a big step towards getting their man.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jurgen Klopp says what is ‘great news’ for Liverpool this week

The report claims that Liverpool have tabled a mega money offer for the 24-year-old, which would see his weekly wage triple, should he and Brighton accept the offer. The proposal in question is a £150,000 per week contract — Mac Allister’s current deal with Brighton sees him earn £50,000 per week, according to Spotrac.

If Liverpool sign the Argentinian on this deal, he would earn the same amount as Alisson, and more than Diogo Jota and Darwin Núñez, who both earn £140,000 per week on their current contracts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Klopp has identified his engine room as the main cause for concern heading into the transfer window, and plans are in place to resolve these issues. A number of Anfield exits are already on the cards, including Naby Keïta, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner, who is linked to go in the opposite direction to Mac Allister and join the Brighton ranks.

Other midfielders have also commanded Liverpool’s attention, including Chelsea’s Mason Mount, and Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich.

Advertisement

Advertisement