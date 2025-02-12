Arsenal’s Kai Havertz has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

Liverpool and Everton are due to face Arsenal in this final stretch of the Premier League season and they have learned of the news that they will not have to defend against one of their key players.

Mikel Arteta has suffered multiple injury setbacks this season, most significantly to influential winger and fan favourite Bukayo Saka. Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus are also on the sidelines and now, the Gunners have been dealt another hefty injury blow.

The Athletic has confirmed that Kai Havertz is set to miss the remainder of the season after tearing his hamstring during a training camp in Dubai. It was reported earlier this week that the severity of the injury would need to be assessed but it remains unclear whether he will require surgery or not.

Kai Havertz out for Liverpool and Everton matches

The absence of Havertz is a crucial blow to Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes, which could open the door even further for Liverpool to snatch the trophy. As things stand, the Reds are six points clear of the Gunners, but they could put another three between them with a win in the Merseyside Derby.

Arsenal return to league action this weekend when they face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. Arteta is then later faced with a tricky run of fixtures, featuring clashes with Nottingham Forest, Manchester United and Chelsea. A visit to Merseyside then awaits the Gunners when Everton host them on April 5th.

Liverpool will face Arsenal in one of the final games of the season. After already playing out a tightly-contested 2-2 draw, the Reds will hope for a win at Anfield on May 10th. Arsenal also drew to Everton in their previous fixture, and with an influential player like Havertz on the sidelines, both Merseyside teams will be pushing for wins this time.

Kai Havertz vs Liverpool and Everton

Havertz has scored 15 goals and contributed a further five assists in all competitions so far this season. Throughout his career so far, the 25-year-old has faced Liverpool on 11 occasions. He has only met with Manchester City more times (13). In his 11 meetings with the Reds, Havertz has been on the winning side on two occasions, and has scored just one goal.

Havertz has played against Everton eight times and won with his side on four occasions. The versatile forward has scored two goals against the Toffees throughout his career so far.

With Martinelli not expected back until March at the earliest, and Jesus out for the season with an ACL injury, Arsenal now have extremely limited options in their attack. Leandro Trossard, Raheem Sterling and 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri are the only players available. Saka is also still on the sidelines but he could be made available in March. However, this leaves Arteta with a very depleted attack for the remainder of February.

