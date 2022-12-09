Premier League football returns in less than three weeks as World Cup quarter-finals kick off today. Liverpool expected to make moves in January transfer window

The action from the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar returns today with the first two quarter final matches as Croatia take on Brazil and the Netherlands face Argentina.

The showpiece event is fast approaching its climax and the return of domestic football is getting closer and closer with each passing day. Liverpool return to action when they face Manchester City in the EFL Cup on December 22 in what will be their first of three competitive games to end 2022.

England and Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham is still thought to be the Reds’ top target but they face stiff competition from Manchester City and Real Madrid. Meanwhile, the Merseyside club continue to be linked with several other quality players and another who is currently competing in Qatar with his country is reportedly someone they are interested in.

Per a report from the Daily Express via French outlet Foot Mercato, Liverpool and their Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur are said to be ‘seduced’ by the prospect of signing Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt. The 24-year old has been a bit-part player for France in the World Cup finals so far but is still thought to be of interest to clubs in both England and Germany.

The striker was also said to have been a target for Spurs in the summer when his contract with French Ligue 1 side Nantes expired but instead he opted to join the Europa League winners on a free transfer. The report says that Spurs “are still desperate to sign the ace and held a meeting with his agent in London very recently” while Liverpool “are seduced by his qualities and versatility.”

