Liverpool have some big name players to tie down to new contracts but does Andy Robertson deserve to stay at Anfield?

Last season, Liverpool fans were oblivious to the summer spend that was about to shock the Premier League and see Arne Slot become one of the most envied managers in Europe.

After only signing Federico Chiesa in 2024, how the former Feyenoord navigate the Reds to a league title in his first season in charge should be studied by the tactical gurus with two members of his squad playing a key role.

Once it seemed certain that number 20 was wrapped up, thoughts immediately turned to the contact extensions of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah and whether or not they would want to go out on a high. The two veterans put pen to paper on new contracts but in the never ending cycle of professional football, Slot faces a similar problem this season.

Andy Robertson struggles amid Liverpool contract stand-off

Although not quite as influential as Van Dijk and Salah, contract talks for Ibrahima Konate will have a huge knock-on effect in terms of how many centre-halves need to be signed in the next two transfer windows.

Liverpool are said to still be favourites for Marc Guehi, however, if Konate doesn't commit his future to the Anfield outfit, another senior replacement will be needed. It is a similar story at left-back, but if Slot is keen to keep Konate, he might not be after Scotland captain Andy Robertson’s last two performances for his country and with what happened on his last appearance in red before the international break.

After switching off to let Estevao score for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Robertson was culpable for goals that Scotland conceded against both Greece and Belarus in two displays that weren't short of effort or endeavour but seriously short in quality.

Not playing regularly due to the signing of Milos Kerkez appears to have affected the 31-year old. One reason for Liverpool's indifferent start to the season has been the inconsistency of selection, especially at full back.

Kerkez has yet to show why Liverpool paid £40m for his services with calls from some quarters to have Robertson reinstated. With his contract expiring at the end of the season, it is looking increasingly unlikely that that £8m signing from Hull City will be at the club next year.

What Robertson said about Scotland off-night

Scotland's performances were almost reflected by Robertson, struggling over the line in both games but the Liverpool veteran could still lead his country to the World Cup in the USA and the first appearance since 1998, as told to BBC Sport: "We can be honest with that. It doesn't feel like a win at the minute and I think you can see that by our reaction at the end which is hugely frustrating. The performance is nowhere near where we need it to be.

"It's a hugely frustrating night, we felt that in the stands, I didn't quite understand it on Thursday but I understand it tonight. We'll take that on board but come November we've got the chance to go to a World Cup and that's what we're focused on." Robertson now needs to focus on Liverpool and finding the sort of form that might see him extend his stay, if he doesn’t, this season could be his last at Anfield.